|
|
COLGAN KATHRYN M.
Age 89, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Brentwood, Pennsylvania died on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Colgan, daughter of the late William and Anna Mangan, sister of the late Irving J. Smith and Anna M. Sloniger, and also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, god children, cousins, and friends. Kathryn was a retired employee of Dollar Bank after 40 years of service, and an active member of the AARP #2050. She also bowled for many years. She will be missed by many. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas A' Becket church on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment to follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. If desired, donations can be made to a in Kathryn's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020