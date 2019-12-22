|
DOBRANSKY KATHRYN M.
Formerly of Emsworth, PA, on November 26, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Retired paralegal with Willman and Silvaggio, Kathryn graduated at the top of her class in paralegal school. She is survived by Bill, Marie, Miranda and Cole Dobransky of Pittsburgh; Michael Dobransky of Virginia Beach, VA; Deborah Dobransky and John Sale of Rio Rancho, NM; and Max Sale of Portland, ME. Kathryn is buried next to her husband of 59 years, William, at Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019