PICKETT KATHRYN M.
Age 90, of West Mifflin on January 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James L. and Julia (Blaho) Pickett; loving sister-in-law of Loretta (late James Jr.) Pickett of West Mifflin; cousin of Barbara J. (Tom) Barndell of Ligonier; cherished aunt of James E. (Erica) Pickett and Lisa M. (Jim) Stillwagon; also many great-nieces and nephews. Kathryn was a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Munhall and worked many years for General Tire. Family and Friends received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Gropp officiating. Burial will follow in Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park. Please share your condolences and memories at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020