Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
KATHRYN M. PICKETT

KATHRYN M. PICKETT Obituary
PICKETT KATHRYN M.

Age 90, of West Mifflin on January 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James L. and Julia (Blaho) Pickett; loving sister-in-law of Loretta (late James Jr.) Pickett of West Mifflin; cousin of Barbara J. (Tom) Barndell of Ligonier; cherished aunt of James E. (Erica) Pickett and Lisa M. (Jim) Stillwagon; also many great-nieces and nephews. Kathryn was a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Munhall and worked many years for General Tire. Family and Friends received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. John Gropp officiating. Burial will follow in Westmoreland Co. Memorial Park. Please share your condolences and memories at:


www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
