Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rosalia Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rosalia Church
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHRYN MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHRYN MASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHRYN MASON Obituary
MASON KATHRYN

Age 71, of Greenfield, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Mason; daughter, Kathleen; and parents, Edward and Dorothy Diel. Survived by her loving children, Debra, Don (Lori), Karen Maffeo, Philip and Mark (Daniela); beloved grandchildren, Shane, Philip, Cole, Christopher, Steven, Emily, Gabriel, Natasha, Tommy and Ashley. Also survived by numerous friends and family.  Kathryn loved her family, friends and showed her love for children serving as a school crossing guard for 25 years. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing prayers in the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHRYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -