MASON KATHRYN
Age 71, of Greenfield, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Mason; daughter, Kathleen; and parents, Edward and Dorothy Diel. Survived by her loving children, Debra, Don (Lori), Karen Maffeo, Philip and Mark (Daniela); beloved grandchildren, Shane, Philip, Cole, Christopher, Steven, Emily, Gabriel, Natasha, Tommy and Ashley. Also survived by numerous friends and family. Kathryn loved her family, friends and showed her love for children serving as a school crossing guard for 25 years. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Closing prayers in the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Rosalia Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019