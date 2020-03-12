Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 91, of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin Krofcheck for 68 years; loving mother of Gary, Daniel,  and John (Bertha) Krofcheck; proud grandmother of Taylor Krofcheck, Drew (Mike) Larned, Mary Kathryn, Caroline, and Edwin Krofcheck; caring great-grandmother of Annie and Rory Larned; treasured sister of Raymond (Rita) Oberleitner; cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Arline Oberleitner. Kathryn always put her family first by being a devoted homemaker, from raising her three sons, spending time with her grandchildren, keeping an organized and spotless house and taking care of her husband. She was known for her cooking and baked goods. Kathryn spent her free time reading and watching sports, like her favorite team Penn State. Kathryn was a founding member of St. Louise deMarillac Church and very active in the Ladies of Charity. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS.  724-941-3211. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, Sunday 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise deMarillac Church.  Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery.  The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the ASPCA (ASPCA.org) because of Kathryn's love of all animals. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
