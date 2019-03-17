PORSCHE KATHRYN (PAGE)

October 16, 1953 – March 02, 2019. "Kathy was here, but now she's gone. She left her name to carry on. Those who knew her, knew her well. Those who didn't can go to hell!" Only kidding! Kathy did have a great sense of humor. Kathy was a University of Pittsburgh graduate. She was a temporary permanent substitute teacher at Pittsburgh Public Schools, teaching Math and Physics to many children and offering tutoring to those who needed a little extra help. She was an avid folk-dancer for over 30 years with the Tuesday Night International Folkdance Group from Friends' Meetinghouse, and other locations. A world traveler and backpacker, Kathy had many stories to tell about Central Asia. Our favorite story was how she "fell in a hole in China" (and unfortunately hurt her back)! Her favorite place to visit was "Foz do Iguacu" in Brazil. She always hoped to help make people's lives better, and will be remembered for her unique sense of humor. Rest In Peace.