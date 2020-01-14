|
|
ANDREONE KATHRYN R. (BUDZIK)
Age 64, of Ross Twp., formerly of Cecil Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home after a two year battle with cancer. Beloved wife for 42 years of Robert "Bob" Andreone, Jr.; loving mother of Ashley Andreone (Jim Rainey), and Angelica (Anthony "AJ") Matrano; devoted nana of Adalyn and Avery; sister of Mary Ann Antonioli (the late Tony) and the late Jean Budzik; daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Casciola) Budzik; also survived by nieces and nephews. Kathy loved to travel and be with her family, especially cooking during the holidays., Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Road, Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 a.m. At St. Mary's Assumption Church 10 St. Mary's Lane Cecil, PA 15231. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment immediately following in St. Mary's Cemetery. Please do not send flowers, blankets, candles, or chimes. Contributions may be sent to the American Red Cross, or pay it forward to a needy family or in Kathy's name. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020