KATHRYN T. (TENCH) PITTMAN

PITTMAN KATHRYN T. (TENCH)

Of Cranberry Township. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 26, 1928, daughter of the late Harvey G. and Emma (Barker) Tench; beloved wife of the late Dr. George F. Pittman, Jr.; mother of Lynn (Jody) Bunting and Mark F. (Jacqueline) Pittman; grandmother of Brian (Joli) and Lee McCarthy and Morgan and Madison Pittman; great-grandmother of Isla and Garen McCarthy; sister of the late John R. Tench. Kay taught third grade for the City of Pittsburgh, taught kindergarten in Baltimore - Howard Co. and North Allegheny School District for many years. She founded Kayley Catering with Shirley Sedlacek and was a Deacon and member of the Reception Committee at Memorial Park Church. No viewing. Friends are invited to a memorial service on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sherwood Oaks, 100 Norman Dr., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Franklin Park. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
