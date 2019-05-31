|
TAYLOR KATHRYN
Peacefully on May 25, 2019. Survived by children, Daryl (Yvette) Taylor, Arnetia (Derrick) Reed, and Julia (Kevin) Pollard; 14 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and other beloved relatives and friends. Friends will be received Sunday, June 2, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Shiloh Community Missionary Baptist Church, where services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Arrangements of care HOUSE OF LAW, INC., Penn Hills. www.houseoflawinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019