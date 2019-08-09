|
TURNBULL KATHRYN "KAY"
On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Kathryn "Kay" Turnbull, age 82, of Allison Park. Beloved wife of the late John S. Turnbull for 48 years; sister of Ed (Karen) Bittner; aunt of Christy (Chad) Dubovsky and Leslie (Nate) Macioce; great-aunt of Gannon Dubovsky and Maddy, Lily and Holly Macioce. Friends received Sunday 1-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237. Funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101 where in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Building Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019