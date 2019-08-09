Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Church
8800 Peebles Rd
Allison Park, PA
KATHRYN "KAY" TURNBULL

KATHRYN "KAY" TURNBULL
TURNBULL KATHRYN "KAY"

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, Kathryn "Kay" Turnbull, age 82, of Allison Park. Beloved wife of the late John S. Turnbull for 48 years; sister of Ed (Karen) Bittner; aunt of Christy (Chad) Dubovsky and  Leslie (Nate) Macioce; great-aunt of Gannon Dubovsky and  Maddy, Lily and Holly Macioce.  Friends received Sunday 1-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh, PA 15237. Funeral service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101 where in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Building Fund.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
