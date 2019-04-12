Home

Mrs. Kathryne K. Smith passed away on April 5, 2018 at age 98. She was born in Eldersville, PA, but she has been a resident of Pittsburgh since 1947; she is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Peggy) Smith; her grandchildren; and her great-grandchildren. The viewing will be held at Baptist Temple Church in Homewood on April 11th from 4 to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be held at the same place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12th. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
