Age 65, of Verona formerly of Plum, on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Lonn C.; loving mother of Heather (Matt) Myers and Holly (James) Makin; grandmother of Ian, Kate and Lily; sister of Nancy (Joe) O'Leath, Bill (Katie) Hunter, Betty (Jeff) Harris and the late John Thomas; daughter of the late William and Hattie Hunter; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy graduated from Plum Sr. High School and Connelly Nursing School. She retired from the Plum Post Office after 30 years and from Plum Boro. as a School Nurse. Friends received, Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Wednesday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Institute of Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020