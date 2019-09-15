|
HURLBUT KATHY ANN (HOAK)
Age 70, of Plum, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to Robert N. Hurlbut, Jr; loving mother of Robert (Marty) Hurlbut, III and Belinda Hurlbut; cherished grandmother of Robert Hurlbut, IV, Steven Michael, Brianna Hurlbut; caring great-grandmother of Ben, Conner and Rory. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Garnet (Campbell) Hoak; and brothers, Don, Tom and Ken Hoak. Kathy enjoyed going to craft shows, doing ceramics and traveling to the beach. She also loved her cats. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 & 6-9 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 or arthritis.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019