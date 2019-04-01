Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
KATHY PFANSTIEL

Passed away very peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 36 years, Jim, who cared for and treasured her like no other. She is the daughter of George Aspiotes and the late Ruth Aspiotes and Jim and Priscilla Pfanstiel. Her children, Trina (Ray) Greer and Christopher (Tina) Pfanstiel and her adoring grandchildren, Ruthie, Caleb, Jordan, Oraia, and Angelo. Her brother, Nick (Nancy) Aspiotes and sisters, Cindy (Scott) Heddaeus, Sara Halo and Priscilla Pfanstiel-Robinson. She is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved and adored her humor and passion for life. She touched many lives from hospitals to penguin games with her smile, spark and her ability to relate to everyone with kindness. She was always ready with a good joke, hug or smile. She will be sorely missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with additional visitation at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Thursday 10 a.m., until time of Funeral Service at 11a.m. Trisagion Service will be held Wednesday, 4 p.m. In her memory, the family prefers donations to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228 or the MS Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
