DEMMA KATHY V. (VUCIC)
Of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Treasure Lake in Dubois, age 67, after a valiant battle with cancer, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Kathy is survived by her loving and cherished husband, Michael C. "Doug' Demma. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Helen (Peretic) Demma. Plans for a Memorial Service are incomplete and will be announced in the future. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., East Pittsburgh, PA 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019