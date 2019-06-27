|
|
WOHLFARTH KATIE
Age 68, of Akron, passed away on June 19, 2019. A celebration of Katie's life will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Refreshments will be provided and family and friends are encouraged to share stories at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to One of A Kind Pets, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313. Katie's full obituary can be found at www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019