ANDERSON KAY HIGHAM
Kay Higham Anderson, age 78, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on December 20, 2019. Kay is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Jack Anderson. Loving mother of Kristen Lee Richard (John) and John Edward Anderson; grandmother of Kaylee Ann and Christopher Jack (C.J.) Richard; sister to BGen James L. Higham, USAF (Ret) and John (Jack) R. Higham. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Joseph and Betty Witherow Higham. Kay loved to cook, she made the world's best cookies. She was a graduate of Grove City College and a lifetime member of the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, 10 a.m. at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019