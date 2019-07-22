SCHMIDT KAY (DAUGHERTY)

Age 83, of Glenshaw, passed at home with family on Saturday, July 20, 2019, following a courageous battle with dementia and brain injury. She was born to Robert "Doc" and Mildred (Staub) Daugherty on New Year's Eve 1935. She married Albert J. Schmidt, her best friend, chief accomplice, and love of her life, on July 18, 1959. She is loved and missed by her sister and brother-in-law, Mitzie and Bill Lindner; her children, Robert (Kathy) Schmidt, Beth Schmidt, and Patty (Matt) Raymond; her grandchildren, John Borthwick, Stephen Russell, Alex Schmidt, and Hannah Kay Schmidt; and a troop of nieces and nephews. Kay was a retired secretary/office manager, an active volunteer, an avid puzzle solver, a remarkable wife and mother, and a reluctant housekeeper. Her absence will be felt in the neighborhood, at church, at the gym, at card club, at a variety of antique stores, at Denny's, and at home. She will be remembered fondly forever by cousins, high school friends, the Scouts group, volleyball ladies, bowling friends, and bowling kids. She will be missed on holidays, especially St. Patrick's Day, and every day of the week, especially Tuesdays. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at BOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by lunch in the social hall. Bring a story or anecdote to share. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for The ( ) or Hope Hospice (hopehospicepgh.org).