GRECH KEITH A.
Age 55, of Lawrenceville, suddenly, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Dawn (Herman) Grech; loving father of Nicole and Ashley Grech; pappy of Cayden and Jace; son of Frances J. (Siwek) and the late Anthony A. Grech; brother of Dann Grech and Denise (Carmen) DiTommaso; uncle of Alec Grech, Dominic and Antonio DiTommaso. Keith was known to all as a strong, positive, selfless, family-oriented warrior. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, where a memorial gathering will take a place to celebrate Keith's life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church, 225-37th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020