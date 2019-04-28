Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for KEITH AUGENSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEITH H. "AUGIE" AUGENSTEIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

KEITH H. "AUGIE" AUGENSTEIN Obituary
AUGENSTEIN KEITH H. "AUGIE"

Age 73, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved father of Brian (Patricia), Jason (Dianne), Eric and the late Kevin Augenstein; grandfather of Jenna Marie (Justinn), Robert Jonathan and Catherine Jo; great-grandfather of Aidan Thomas, Rowan Wayne and Kara Sophia; brother of Benjamin (Margie) Augenstein; uncle of Kimberly (Jonathan) and Todd. Augie was a retiree of the Port Authority with 37 1/2 years of service. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. were funeral services will be held in the chapel on Saturday morning at 11:00. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now