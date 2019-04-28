|
AUGENSTEIN KEITH H. "AUGIE"
Age 73, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved father of Brian (Patricia), Jason (Dianne), Eric and the late Kevin Augenstein; grandfather of Jenna Marie (Justinn), Robert Jonathan and Catherine Jo; great-grandfather of Aidan Thomas, Rowan Wayne and Kara Sophia; brother of Benjamin (Margie) Augenstein; uncle of Kimberly (Jonathan) and Todd. Augie was a retiree of the Port Authority with 37 1/2 years of service. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. were funeral services will be held in the chapel on Saturday morning at 11:00. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019