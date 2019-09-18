|
On September 12th; it is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Kelley Vitale at the age of 37. Kelley is the wife of Tracy Burgoon; the daughter of Stan and Maryann Vitale; and daughter-in-law of Butch and Jamie Burgoon. She was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Eckels; survived by her sister, Jill Contreras and brother-in-law, William Eckels. She was loved by her great-uncle, Frank Toth of Saxonburg; uncle Ron Toth and aunt Andrea of New Jersey, aunt Mae Cominsky of Wisconsin; and her Godfather, Joe Beres of Naples, FL. Kelley was also survived by her nieces and nephews. Kelley was a graduate of Elizabeth Forward High School and St. Vincent College. Kelley loved her sports, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. In honor of Kelley, we are asking everyone to wear a hockey shirt. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made either directly to the funeral home or through the GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/ please-help-with-funeral-cost-for-kelley-vitale to help with the funeral costs. Relatives and Friends received in WILLIAM ECKELS F.H., 1923 Broadway Ave., Beechview, Friday, 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 11 to 1:30 p.m. where services will be held following visitations.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019