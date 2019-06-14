Home

Anthony G. Staab Funeral Home
900 Chartiers Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 921-1705
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 PM
On Wednesday, June 12, 2019, age 60, of Pittsburgh. Beloved wife of Richard M. Conti, Sr.; loving mother of Ricky (Tasia Schwintzer), Ryan (Stefanie), and Jason (Michele) Conti; dear sister of Daniel Jones, Diane Douty, Donna (Ed) Lee, Johnny Jones, and the late Terri Davidson; daughter of the late Pearl Jones; and survived by her father, Daniel (Gin) Jones. Also survived by grandchildren, Kayli, Jasmyn, T.J., Colton, Zach, and Zoey; and by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at the ANTHONY G. STAAB FUNERAL HOME, INC., 900 Chartiers Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa 15220, where a funeral service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Add a tribute at staabfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
