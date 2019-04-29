DePALMA KELLY N.

Age 59, of Stoneboro, passed away on April 27, 2019 in Meadville, PA. Kelly was born December 19, 1959 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Doris Newtz Anulies and the late Clement Newtz. She was a 1978 graduate of Quigley Catholic High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Clarion University. Kelly married her husband, Dr. Daniel B. DePalma, on August 13, 1983, he survives at home. She was the office manager for her husband's Podiatry Practices in Mars, Sewickley, and Stoneboro. Kelly was a member of Emmanuel Christian Church in Stoneboro and was deeply rooted in her faith. She had a deep connection with those at the church and they were very important to her. She was a very talented quilter, making numerous pieces over her years. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, especially their trips to Port Loring, Canada. She loved gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Above all else, she loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Kelly is survived by her mother, Doris J. Anulies of Cochranton; daughters, Stephanie Sadler and husband, Martin Walker of Avalon, PA and Samantha DePalma Vennare of Stoneboro; grandchildren, Noah Sadler and Rose Vennare; brother, Dean Newtz; sister, Jody Newtz; stepbrother, Brian Anulies; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Memorials in Kelly's name may be made to Emmanuel Christian Church, 4495 Greenville-Sandy Lake Road, Stoneboro, PA 16153 or the Marquette Hospice Home, 13465 N. Wayland Road, Meadville, PA 16335. Arrangements by:

