Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-8381
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bash-Nied Funeral Home
152 Abbe Place
Delmont, PA 15626
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Baptist de la Salle
KENNA P. (STOCK) DUNAHAY


1934 - 2020
Age 85, of Delmont, passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1934, in Braddock, PA, to the late Frederick and Gertrude (Reasbeck) Stock. Beloved wife of the late Frank Duane Dunahay; mother of Daniel (Pamela) F. Dunahay, David M. (Maryam) Dunahay, Raymond J. (Melanie) Dunahay, and Audrey G. (Gary) Alcorn; grandmother of Matthew D. Dunahay; sister of Frederick M. (Mary Ellen) Stock, Jr., and the late Justyne Thomas, Jack, William, Sr., Ralph, Edward, Lenore, Robert, and Ethelreda Nash. She loved cards, camping, and square dancing. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10:30 a.m., at St. John Baptist de la Salle. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
