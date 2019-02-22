Home

Age 78, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Marianne; loving father of Kenneth A. Fritch, Jr. (Erin); stepfather of Kimberley Cicchino (Rob), Kelly Fisher (Dave), Jimmy Fisher, John Fisher and Nikki Suhayda (Greg); dear grandfather of Chelsie, Taylor, Robbie, Michael, Olivia and Dominic; brother of Donna Grace Driscoll. Ken was an avid college football fan. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp. where prayers of transfer will be 9:30 a.m. SATURDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. 


www.mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
