MARSH KENNETH B.
Went to be with the Lord on February 28, 2020, age 93, of West Mifflin. Beloved husband of Jean (Cotter) Marsh. Loving father of Ken (late Melanie) Marsh, Karen (David) Kandra and Keith Marsh. Cherished grandfather of Amy (Eric) Fehr, Beth (Joe Clark) Marsh and Greg Marsh. Great-grandfather of Madison and Jackson Fehr. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of OMNI Lodge #582 F&AM and Syria Shriners and a lifelong member of the Skyview VFC #4. Friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St. 412-461-6394. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Anne Ashley UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Anne Ashley UMC Building Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020