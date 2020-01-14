Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Fourth and Camp Avenue
Braddock, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Fourth and Camp Avenue
Braddock, PA
On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Kenneth C. Carrington, 67, of North Braddock, PA. Husband of Jacquelyn (Sails) Carrington; father of Nikela; brother of Leon, Anthony, Ronald, Eric, Todd and Kelly. Also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, Fourth and Camp Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. on January 16, 2020. Interment Braddock Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
