CARRINGTON KENNETH C.
On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Kenneth C. Carrington, 67, of North Braddock, PA. Husband of Jacquelyn (Sails) Carrington; father of Nikela; brother of Leon, Anthony, Ronald, Eric, Todd and Kelly. Also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. on January 15, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, Fourth and Camp Avenue, Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. on January 16, 2020. Interment Braddock Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020