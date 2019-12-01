|
NIEDT KENNETH C.
Age 77, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, of the North Side. Husband of the late Mary Niedt; loving father of Kenneth Niedt, Stephanie (William) Meier, and the late Michael Niedt; stepfather of Amy (Phil Jr.) Gross; pap of Jessica, Kenneth, Jr., Alicia, Michael, Samantha, and the late Philip III; great pap of Maliyah, Kaylie, Kaydence, and Aniyah. Brother of the late Richard Niedt; uncle of Richard and the late Jason Niedt. Visitation Sunday 2-7 p.m. at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 920 Cedar Ave. (Across from AGH)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019