Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.
941 McCoy Rd.
Kennedy Twp, PA
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.
941 McCoy Rd.
Kennedy Twp, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Malachy Church
Age 64, of Kennedy Twp., peacefully on Friday evening, February 22, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of 41 years to Sandra (Fiore) Vavrek; dear father of Cynthia (Julian) Nadolny, Mike (Lisa) Vavrek, and Brittany (Brandon) Zeman; proud Pap and Pup Pup of Justin, Julianna, Brody, Tyler, Brooks, and Logan; brother of Neal (Bernadette) Vavrek and Valerie (Dennis) Duff; also survived by his nephew, Luke Hahn. Son of the late Luke and Maina Vavrek. Kenneth retired from the US Army SFC-E7 after 20 years. He served as a Personnel Sgt. and a Recruiter. He also toured Germany and Korea. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Malachy Church. Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook:


www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.