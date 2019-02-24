VAVREK KENNETH C.

Age 64, of Kennedy Twp., peacefully on Friday evening, February 22, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of 41 years to Sandra (Fiore) Vavrek; dear father of Cynthia (Julian) Nadolny, Mike (Lisa) Vavrek, and Brittany (Brandon) Zeman; proud Pap and Pup Pup of Justin, Julianna, Brody, Tyler, Brooks, and Logan; brother of Neal (Bernadette) Vavrek and Valerie (Dennis) Duff; also survived by his nephew, Luke Hahn. Son of the late Luke and Maina Vavrek. Kenneth retired from the US Army SFC-E7 after 20 years. He served as a Personnel Sgt. and a Recruiter. He also toured Germany and Korea. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Malachy Church. Burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook:

www.musmannofh.com