REGISTER KENNETH D.
Age 66, of Verona, (formerly of Oakmont) passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home. Son of the late Henry Ken and Margaret (Van Ryn) Register; companion of the late Sandra Schreckengost; father of Michael Register and Robert (Becky Metz) Schreckengost; Pappy of Collin and Haylee Schreckengost, and the late Logan Schreckengost; brother of Robert (Cherie) Register and the late Linda (the late Robert) Bainbridge; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. A viewing and funeral service was held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019