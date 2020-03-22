|
GORTON KENNETH E.
Age 73, of McMurray, PA, entered into the Lord's presence on Friday, March 20, 2020. Ken was the beloved husband of 53 years to Marcia (Williams) Gorton; loving dad of Jennie (Shawn) Van Mastrigt, and Amy (Steve) Dowd; adoring Papa of Megan, Mason, Blake, Gavin, and Hayden; and brother of Marilyn Smith, and Bonnie (Steve) Johnson. Ken was born in Johnson City, New York to Donald and Pauline Gorton. For his undergraduate degree, he attended Southern Nazarene University. Ken then went on to earn his MBA from Oklahoma State University. A veteran of the U.S. army, a career in corporate finance, and an elder in his church, Ken was a member and past president of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution). Ken was a faithful servant of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray (724-941-3211). Private visitation. Services are private at The Bible Chapel, South Hills but friends and family are invited to view the online live stream of Ken's funeral service by logging on biblechapel.org/watch-live on Tuesday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Washington City Mission, https://www.citymission.org/donation-form/. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020