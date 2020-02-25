Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
KENNETH E. STROMAN Obituary
STROMAN KENNETH E.

Age 83, of Tarentum, formerly of Lawrenceville and Clarksville, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of Lois A. (Plocki) Stroman; loving father of Kevin Stroman, Charlene (the late Montie) Linhart and the late Kenneth E. Stroman, Jr.; grandfather of Cassie Stroman-Good, Lindsay Baddick and Jordan Linhart; great-grandfather of Evelina and Aurora Baddick-Harden; son of the late Frank and Opal (Fike) Stroman; brother of the late Franklin and Fred Stroman. Ken proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Brackenridge Post #226 and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020
