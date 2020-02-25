|
|
STROMAN KENNETH E.
Age 83, of Tarentum, formerly of Lawrenceville and Clarksville, on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved husband of 58 years of Lois A. (Plocki) Stroman; loving father of Kevin Stroman, Charlene (the late Montie) Linhart and the late Kenneth E. Stroman, Jr.; grandfather of Cassie Stroman-Good, Lindsay Baddick and Jordan Linhart; great-grandfather of Evelina and Aurora Baddick-Harden; son of the late Frank and Opal (Fike) Stroman; brother of the late Franklin and Fred Stroman. Ken proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Brackenridge Post #226 and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020