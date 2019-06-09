GRIMMETT, SR. KENNETH EDWARD

Of Penn Hills, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. He was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on July 20, 1930. After his retirement from the Pittsburgh Public School system, Kenneth enjoyed reading, traveling and playing on the Penn Hills Senior Citizens softball and volleyball teams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mosella Grimmett; a brother, Carl Grimmett; sister, Evelyn Boyd; and special uncle, Archie Youngblood, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy Mae Greene Grimmett; son, Daryl B. Grimmett (Pamela); daughters, Darlene Brock, Kim Dawson (Jeff); and son, Kenneth E Grimmett, Jr. (Trina); along with 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends whom he cherished. Friends will be received at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at the ROSE FUNERAL HOME, 10940 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center, 6000 Verona Road, Verona, PA 15147 or Penn Hills Library Foundation, 1037 Stotler Rd., Pgh., PA 15235.