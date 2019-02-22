FLODINE KENNETH F.

Age 61, of North Versailles, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born October 30, 1957 in Wilkinsburg, a son of Eileen (Sprute) Flodine and the late Kenneth N. Flodine. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by two nephews. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Keith and Kurt (Lisa) Flodine; sister, Kim (Stephen) Cupinka; and six nephews. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 8 p.m., Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday at the Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak. Entombment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Township. For online condolences please visit: snyderfuneralservices.com