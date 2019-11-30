|
WEST KENNETH F.
Age 88, of Penn Hills, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born August 12, 1931, in Duquesne, a son of the late Lewis and Elizabeth West. He attended the Grace Baptist Church in Monroeville. He was an Army veteran that went on to work as a computer operator for U.S. Steel for over 40 years before retiring. Ken coached the little leagues baseball, participated in the neighborhood bowling league, and delivered Meals-on-Wheels food. He had a great sense of humor, was kind-hearted and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne West. He is survived by his wife of over 63 years, Virginia A. (DeBiase) West; children, John (Cynthia) West of North Versailles, James (Pam) West of Latrobe, Elizabeth (James) Fillar of Plum and Edith West of Penn Hills; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond (Linda) West of North Huntingdon and Robert West of Maryland. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home for a funeral service with Rev. Grant Abe officiating. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019