FOULKS KENNETH (PEEWEE)
Transitioned home on February 22, 2020, at the age of 61. Son of the late Wesley and Georgia Foulks. Brother of Richard E. Thomas (Madelyn), Regina Thomas, Darryl Foulks (Elma), Donald Foulks, his twin, Keith Foulks (Veronica), Roni Halsel (Grover) and the late Earl Thomas; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Funeral Service Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pgh., 2225 Bedford Ave. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020