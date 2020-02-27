Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH FOULKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH (PEEWEE) FOULKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH (PEEWEE) FOULKS Obituary
FOULKS KENNETH (PEEWEE)

Transitioned home on February 22, 2020, at the age of 61. Son of the late Wesley and Georgia Foulks. Brother of Richard E. Thomas (Madelyn), Regina Thomas, Darryl Foulks (Elma), Donald Foulks, his twin, Keith Foulks (Veronica), Roni Halsel (Grover) and the late Earl Thomas; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave. Funeral Service Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Macedonia Church of Pgh., 2225 Bedford Ave. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -