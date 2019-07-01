Home

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
KENNETH G. KREBS

KENNETH G. KREBS Obituary
KREBS KENNETH G.

Peacefully passed away surrounded by his family, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, age 77, of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Krebs; loving father of Garnet Kravits, William Burns (Joanne), Debra Cristina, Lynnette Bates and Shannon Haberman (Robert); grandfather of Jessica, Katie, Matthew, Christa, Kayla, Michelle and Tara; great-grandfather of Guerin, Emily and Charlotte; uncle of many nieces and nephews; survived by his brother, Paul Krebs (Carolyn); sister, Ellen Hrivnak. Preceded in death by his brother, George Krebs (the late Loreen). Kenneth was a lifetime member of the VFW Sharpburg Post #709 and American Legion Post #106. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to www.toysfortots.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019
