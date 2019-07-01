|
KREBS KENNETH G.
Peacefully passed away surrounded by his family, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, age 77, of Sharpsburg. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Krebs; loving father of Garnet Kravits, William Burns (Joanne), Debra Cristina, Lynnette Bates and Shannon Haberman (Robert); grandfather of Jessica, Katie, Matthew, Christa, Kayla, Michelle and Tara; great-grandfather of Guerin, Emily and Charlotte; uncle of many nieces and nephews; survived by his brother, Paul Krebs (Carolyn); sister, Ellen Hrivnak. Preceded in death by his brother, George Krebs (the late Loreen). Kenneth was a lifetime member of the VFW Sharpburg Post #709 and American Legion Post #106. Friends received Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to www.toysfortots.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 1, 2019