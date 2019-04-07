Home

A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
KENNETH H. BROWN

KENNETH H. BROWN Obituary
BROWN KENNETH H.

Age 95, of Clairton, died Friday, April 5, 2019.  Born October 10, 1923 in Elizabeth, he was a son of the late George H. and Jennie (Harkness) Brown. A US Army Veteran of World War II, Kenneth was a member of St. George's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Oakland and retired from US Steel's Clairton Works. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn (Green) Brown; his siblings, Sharon (Vernon) Shotwell of Spring Hill, TN and Don (the late Clementine) Brown of Yardley, PA; and also many nieces and nephews.  Besides his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell, Richard, and George "Dale" Brown. Friends received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, C555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 12 Noon on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with procession and burial to follow to Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
