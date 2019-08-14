Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Age 84, of Scott Twp., passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Son of the late Charles E. and Jennie L. (Briggs) McCabe. Loving husband of Opal I. (Johns) McCabe; father of Kathleen L. (Albert) Saussol and Kenneth J. (Peggy) McCabe, Jr.; grandfather of five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; survived by his sister, Mary Lampe. Preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry McCabe, Ruth Hast, Elizabeth Berteotti, and Lewis McCabe. Ken retired from the P&LE Railroad after many years of service. He was a 50 year member and past Master of Centennial Lodge #544 in Carnegie. He was a Noble of Syria Shrine. He had a love for music and played bass guitar with the Blue Chords. No Visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Chartiers Valley U.P. Church, 320 Washington Pike, Carnegie at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
