MCCABE, SR. KENNETH J.
Age 84, of Scott Twp., passed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Son of the late Charles E. and Jennie L. (Briggs) McCabe. Loving husband of Opal I. (Johns) McCabe; father of Kathleen L. (Albert) Saussol and Kenneth J. (Peggy) McCabe, Jr.; grandfather of five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; survived by his sister, Mary Lampe. Preceded in death by his siblings, Jerry McCabe, Ruth Hast, Elizabeth Berteotti, and Lewis McCabe. Ken retired from the P&LE Railroad after many years of service. He was a 50 year member and past Master of Centennial Lodge #544 in Carnegie. He was a Noble of Syria Shrine. He had a love for music and played bass guitar with the Blue Chords. No Visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Chartiers Valley U.P. Church, 320 Washington Pike, Carnegie at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019