ZDROJEWSKI KENNETH J.
Age 65, suddenly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, of Brentwood. Son of the late Jane (Baranski) and Michael Zdrojewski. Brother of Gerard "Gary" (Roberta) Zdrojewski, Maureen (Bill) Brant, Michael (Luanne), and Norbert (Cindy) Zdrojewski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, a great-niece, and a great-nephew. Visitations Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020