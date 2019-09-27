Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church
KENNETH K. WINDSHEIMER Obituary
WINDSHEIMER KENNETH K.

Age 82, on September 25, 2019 of Whitehall. Beloved husband of 59 years to Judith Donahue; loving father of David and his wife, Catherine Windsheimer and Dana and her husband, Jay Craig; cherished grandfather of Michael and Taylor Windsheimer and Ryan, Jenna and Sarah Craig; brother of Jean Matesic, Iris Mirich, Ronald Windsheimer, Arthur Windsheimer and the late Shirley Bender and Richard and Robert Windsheimer; brother-in-law of Nancy Quinque and Raymond Donahue; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.  Ken was a former executive with PNC Bank and owned several successful businesses.  He will be lovingly remembered for the guidance he provided to family and friends and never met a stranger.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church on Monday at 11:00 a.m.  Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, Ken's family suggests contributions to Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania, 33 Terminal Way, Suite 435 A, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.  Please send condolences towww.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
