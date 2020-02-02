|
|
MOIR, SR. KENNETH L.
Age 82, of McMurray, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020. He is survived by his beloved and loving wife, Debbie (Mazzie) Moir, sister Elizabeth M. Carmelite, son, Ken Moir, Jr. (Francisca), daughter, Dawn L. Moir, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A gathering of family and friends, followed by a brief memorial service, will be held at The Amor, adjacent to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. No flowers or donations, please: your presence is enough. To view the full obituary and share condolences please visit the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020