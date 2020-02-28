|
QUILLEN KENNETH L.
Age 73, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved father of Sean (Lynn) Quillen and Timothy Quillen; grandfather of Casey Quillen, Jeremy, Brandon, Matt and Danny Sagath; son of the late Denard and Laverne Quillen; brother of Ralph, the late Earl, Clyde, Thelma, Clara, and Dorothy. Survived by Sandy Pausic (girlfriend of 38 years), her daughter, Lynn, her grandchildren, Riley and Allyson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 12 noon until time of service at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020