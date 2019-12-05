Home

Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
2326 Jenny Lind
McKeesport, PA 15132
KENNETH LEE McKISSICK Sr.

McKISSICK, SR. KENNETH LEE

Of Pittsburgh, went home to be with the Lord November 29, 2019. Born April 28, 1962, son of the Late John H. Peyton and the Late Thelma M. McKissick. He was the Pastor of Seed Catchers Ministries Soul Saving Station Pittsburgh, attendee of Hardy Bible School, and an instructor of New Life Bible Institute Duquesne. Leaves behind wife, Pastor Eleanor J. McKissick; son, Kenneth L. McKissick, Jr. (Alexus); two daughters, Tonya M.  Mitchell-Moss (Jeffery), Eva R. L. McKissick; three brothers, James McKissick, George McKissick (Debbie), Robert McKissick; sister, Mercedes McKissick, six grandchildren and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by one sister, Monica McKissick. Friends will be received at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 17 Cochran Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Friday, December 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Service Saturday, December 7, 10:30 a.m. Professional Services entrusted to ROBERT A. WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 2326 Jenny Lind Street, McKeesport, PA 15132.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
