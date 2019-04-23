|
HODIL KENNETH M.
Age 75, of Penn Hills passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Marjorie Nolan and the late Marjorie Jane Hodil; loving father of Kenneth M. Hodil (Maureen Milligan), Stacey (Gordon) Isherwood and Michael (Michelle) Hodil; grandfather of Ashely, Krista, Benjamin, Amy, Joshua, Camden, Evan, and Riley; brother of John (Patty) Hodil and Donna Galston. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET - TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral Service Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Penn Hills.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019