Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
2535 Rochester Rd
Cranberry Twp, PA
KENNETH M. MESZAR


1938 - 2019
KENNETH M. MESZAR Obituary
MESZAR KENNETH M.

Age 81, of Cranberry Twp., passed away suddenly on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born June 17, 1938 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Michael and Marie Meszar. Ken proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1962. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Christine J. Meszar; his son, Jeff (Angie) Meszar; his son-in-law, Tony Lang; and his five grandchildren, Corey, Sara, Maylen, Luke and Drew; his siblings, Karen Stewart, Karol Hess and Robert Meszar; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Lang. Friends will be received on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. He will be laid to rest at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Ken's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
