|
|
YUILLE KENNETH N.
Age 102, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 10, 2019; beloved husband of the late Edwina (Barclay) Yuille; devoted father of Lena "Judy" Wykrent, Eleanor Ann Tidline, Theda Janet Charles, Howard Yuille, and the late Kenneth E. Yuille and Edwin Yuille. Kenneth is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. He was a wonderful father and will be sadly missed by his loving family. Friends received Sunday 4-8 at ROSE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Rodman's Street Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019