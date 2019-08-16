Home

Rose Funeral Home
2616 Bridge Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137
215-535-3080
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rose Funeral Home
2616 Bridge Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Rodman's Street Missionary Baptist Churc
KENNETH N. YUILLE

KENNETH N. YUILLE Obituary
YUILLE KENNETH N.

Age 102, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 10, 2019; beloved husband of the late Edwina (Barclay) Yuille; devoted father of Lena "Judy" Wykrent, Eleanor Ann Tidline, Theda Janet Charles, Howard Yuille, and the late Kenneth E. Yuille and Edwin Yuille. Kenneth is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends. He was a wonderful father and will be sadly missed by his loving family. Friends received Sunday 4-8 at ROSE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. Funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Rodman's Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
