MILES KENNETH P.

Kenneth P. Miles, 60, of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife, daughter and son-in-law after a long battle with cancer. Ken was a driven professional with 32 years of service with Grinnell/Johnson Controls. His work ethic was unmatched. Ken loved his job and his time at work. Ken was a kind and gentle man. He took extreme pride in his family, his wife Barbara, daughter Brandy Sacks, son-in-law, Ken Sacks and his two most precious gifts, his grandchildren, Tauren Sacks (5) Taelyn Sacks (2). He loved to swim with his grandkids and attended every school play, concert and sporting event. His family was everything to Ken, a wonderful husband, dad and poppy. Kens indomitable spirit encouraged his family and friends to always persist in the face of struggle and to never give up. Kens spirit, his soul, his amazing ability to give will always be with us. Life will never be the same, but the world is better for the years my beloved Ken lived. Rest in peace my love, until we can be together again. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2 until 8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136, (412) 787-1800. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.