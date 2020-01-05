|
BOYD DR. KENNETH R.
Dr. Kenneth R. Boyd, 81, formerly from Wexford, PA., passed Dec. 25 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jeanne Boyd; daughter, Becky (Darold) Hubbard and son, Matt (Carrie) Boyd; two granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Boyd; brother, Calvin Boyd; and son Paul Richard Boyd. Dr. Boyd was born in Oak Park, Illinois on May 6, 1938 to Dr. John R. and Kathryn McCandless Boyd. He received his B.S. in Biology from Denison University in 1960. M.S. in Biological Sciences, 1965 and his Ph.D. in Veterinary Medical Sciences, 1969. Both from University of Illinois, Urbana. Dr. Boyd was a long time faculty and faculty research member at Duquesne University. He retired after 30 years and moved with his wife to Hayward, Wisconsin to enjoy life on Moose Lake. He loved fishing, boating, woodworking and painting during his retirement years. When his health declined they decided to move closer to their children in Fort Worth, Texas. Many thanks to the Memory Care staff at the Ridglea for their care and support over the last several years. A private burial will be held with the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020