Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
KENNETH R. CHAMBERS Obituary
CHAMBERS KENNETH R.

Age 91, of Monroeville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Loving father of Kenneth W. (significant other, Nancy) Chambers, Raymond P. (Mary Janine) Chambers; doting grandfather of Melissa, Cody and Alexis; beloved great-grandfather of Justin and Natalie. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Francis Chambers; and parents, Saul and Margaret Chambers. He was from a large family with multiple brothers and sisters. Ken was proud of his service in the Navy and was a member of the Laborers Union and Bakers and Confectioners Union. He loved to garden, grow flowers, fish and travel. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
