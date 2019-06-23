CHAMBERS KENNETH R.

Age 91, of Monroeville, PA, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Loving father of Kenneth W. (significant other, Nancy) Chambers, Raymond P. (Mary Janine) Chambers; doting grandfather of Melissa, Cody and Alexis; beloved great-grandfather of Justin and Natalie. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Francis Chambers; and parents, Saul and Margaret Chambers. He was from a large family with multiple brothers and sisters. Ken was proud of his service in the Navy and was a member of the Laborers Union and Bakers and Confectioners Union. He loved to garden, grow flowers, fish and travel. Family and friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.